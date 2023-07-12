Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,555,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

