Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $228,207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,048.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,344,000 after acquiring an additional 382,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $368.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.83. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

