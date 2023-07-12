Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $125.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
