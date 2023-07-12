Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,101 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

