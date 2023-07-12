Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 262 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

