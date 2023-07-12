Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 284 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

