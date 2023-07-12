Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance
Shares of BEG opened at GBX 133 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.44. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.69 ($1.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £205.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6,682.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88.
Insider Activity
In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider John M. May acquired 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £37,465.20 ($48,199.15). Insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Begbies Traynor Group
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Begbies Traynor Group
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.