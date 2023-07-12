Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $246.14 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Beldex has a total market cap of $246.14 million and $5.38 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.12 or 0.06154574 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,920,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,320,777 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

