Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after buying an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.76. 94,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.40 and its 200-day moving average is $318.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

