Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 696 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 29,464 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

