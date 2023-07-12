Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys Shares of 10,986 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.