Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after acquiring an additional 254,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.61. 134,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

