Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,290,110 shares. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

