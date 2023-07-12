Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 1,710,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

