Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 17,311,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,559,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.