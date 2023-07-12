Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 1,278 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. 407,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,465. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

