BHK Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 9.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,396,310,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $210.07. 130,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,912. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $211.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.