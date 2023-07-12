Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $371.10

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $371.10 and last traded at $371.10, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.29 and a 200-day moving average of $410.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.84 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

