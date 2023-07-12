Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $20,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1,731.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 0.2 %

BIIB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.30. The stock had a trading volume of 96,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,083. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.