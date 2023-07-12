BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $378.96 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $378.96 million and $457,321.67 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $30,515.15 or 1.00088482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

