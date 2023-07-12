Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00094841 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.