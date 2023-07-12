BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $960,497.41 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $960,497.41 and approximately $61.49 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,316.74 or 1.00026157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04806161 USD and is down -12.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $129.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

