BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,888 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

