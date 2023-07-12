Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) vs. The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Financial Contrast

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Blackboxstocks has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 601.11%. The Glimpse Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.03%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and The Glimpse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 1.72 -$5.02 million ($1.47) -1.84 The Glimpse Group $7.27 million 7.53 -$5.97 million ($0.78) -5.01

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackboxstocks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -124.91% -203.66% -105.46% The Glimpse Group -78.62% -35.70% -24.18%

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats Blackboxstocks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About The Glimpse Group

(Get Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.