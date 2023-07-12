BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 184,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,148 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 76.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 193,516 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

