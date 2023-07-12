BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $45.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.