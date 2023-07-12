BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at $387,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.