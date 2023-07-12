BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

