BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
