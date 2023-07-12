BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUI opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $213,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

