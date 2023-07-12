BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

