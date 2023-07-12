BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MQT opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

