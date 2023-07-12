BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BNY opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

