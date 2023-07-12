BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BSTZ stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 256,716 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4,205.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 690,261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

