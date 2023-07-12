BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,241,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2,086.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 246,980 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

