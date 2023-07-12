BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 466,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,836 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,990,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.