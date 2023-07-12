Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Securities cut Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

