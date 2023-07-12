BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Shares Up 0%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.92. 8,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 16,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.91.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.26.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

