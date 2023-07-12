Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $644.11

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 644.11 ($8.29) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($8.10). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 634 ($8.16), with a volume of 124,245 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.85) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,758.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 649.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 644.74.

Insider Activity

About Bodycote

In other news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 615 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £98,400 ($126,592.05). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.