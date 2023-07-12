Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.7% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

BSX opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

