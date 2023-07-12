Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,335,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 973,346 shares.The stock last traded at $10.99 and had previously closed at $10.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAK. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Braskem by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.