Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 8,378 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,726. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

