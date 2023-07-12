Breakwater Capital Group Buys 1,753 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.28. 126,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $246.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

