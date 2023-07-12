Breakwater Capital Group Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS EFAV traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,570 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

