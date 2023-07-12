Breakwater Capital Group Has $662,000 Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 128,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

