Breakwater Capital Group Has $740,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,922,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,781,172. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

