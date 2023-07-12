Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 3,408 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 784,997 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

