Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Bri-Chem Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

