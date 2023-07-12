Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

NYSE:EAT opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 276.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

