Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.