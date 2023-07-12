Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $12.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $894.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $776.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $369.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

