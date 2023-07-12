Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

BR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.90. 17,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,880. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

